FSC dismisses lawsuit against KRG Minister of Electricity

Shafaq News /The Regional Electricity Ministry announced on Wednesday that the Federal Supreme Court, Iraq's highest legal authority, had dismissed a complaint filed against its minister, Kamal Muhammad Saleh, by a retired employee in al-Sulaymaniyah.

The ruling confirmed that the case did not involve the Minister of Electricity, and hence it was dismissed. The complaint was submitted over the evacuation of "Al-Miri" residences in al-Sulaymaniyah, according to the ministry.

The complaint, which was ruled on by the Federal Court on July 23, pertains to a request to deem the dissolved Revolutionary Command Council Resolution No. 100 of 1987, as amended, unconstitutional and to annul it.