Explosion targets government vehicle in Duhok

Shafaq News / A security source reported that a government vehicle was targeted by an improvised explosive device (IED) explosion in Duhok province, Kurdistan Region, resulting in the injury of the driver.

The source informed Shafaq News Agency that the incident occurred when a road clearance team was carrying out their duties in the Rashaqa Valley, Amedi district.

The explosion caused injuries to the vehicle's driver, who was promptly transported to the hospital for necessary treatment.

The area has become a battleground between Ankara and elements of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), experiencing armed clashes between the two sides on a daily basis. Additionally, it has been subject to almost daily airstrikes by the Turkish Air Force.

This incident is part of a series of attacks targeting road clearing and infrastructure teams.

Earlier, Duhok Governor Ali Tatar accused PKK elements of obstructing reconstruction efforts and the establishment of infrastructure in the region.