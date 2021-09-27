European agricultural consultant visits Kurdistan

Shafaq News/ Senior Dutch agricultural advisor visited the headquarters of Kurdistan's Ministry of Agriculture and Water Resources earlier today, Monday.

A press release by the Ministry said that the Dutch advisor, Mrs. Mario, was received by the deputy minister and the Ministry's secretary for public relations.

The attendees discussed the development of the agricultural sector in Iraq and ways to update and expand the memorandum of understanding the Netherlands concluded with the Region on reviving the agricultural sector and marketing Kurdistan's domestic agricultural products.

The press release said that the meeting shared views about investment and commercial cooperation prospects between companies in the Netherlands and Kurdistan.