Estonian President arrives in Erbil following talks in Baghdad

Shafaq News / Estonian President Alar Karis arrived in Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region, on Wednesday, after his visit to Baghdad.

According to Shafaq News Agency’s correspondent, Kurdistan’s President Nechirvan Barzani, along with Regional officialls, welcomed the Estonian President at Erbil International Airport.

The Estonian President had arrived in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, on Tuesday, where he met with President Abdul Latif Jamal Rashid, discussing bilateral relations between the two countries, as well as regional and international issues.