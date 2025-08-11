Erbil Governor meets families of fuel station shooting victims

Shafaq News – Erbil

On Monday, Erbil Governor Omed Khoshnaw met the families of three victims killed in a fuel station shooting, receiving their thanks for his support and calls for justice.

The shooting took place last Wednesday on the Erbil–Kasnazan road, when a dispute between two young Arab men and a station worker ended with the worker opening fire with a Kalashnikov, killing both men and fatally wounding a bystander. Police arrested the suspect immediately, classifying the case as a major crime.

In a press conference after the meeting, the families said Khoshnaw assured them the investigation would proceed under the law and that the perpetrator would face trial, expressing confidence their loved ones’ deaths would not be in vain.

One victim’s father praised the Kurdistan Regional Government’s response, saying it demonstrated unity and equality before the law.

Khoshnaw also condemned attempts by some social media outlets to use the case to harm the Kurdistan Region’s image, reaffirming Erbil’s "tradition of coexistence among its diverse communities."