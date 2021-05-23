Duhok to celebrate local day after two years halt

Shafaq News / The General Directorate for Culture and Youth in Duhok announced today that it will be celebrating the Governorate’s day this year, after a two years halt.

The spokesperson of the Directorate, Hassan Fattah, told Shafaq News Agency that the Directorate will hold a concert and a ceremony during which a number of artistic, cultural, and literary figures of the Governorate will be honored.

He indicated, “The Directorate will take into account COVID-19 health and safety measures.”

It is noteworthy that the Directorate for Culture and Youth has been celebrating this day for years on May 27th, but had to halt the celebrations for the years 2019 and 2020 due to economic strife and the COVID-19 pandemic.