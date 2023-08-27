Duhok's grape production suffers major setback due to unfavorable weather conditions

Shafaq News / Dr. Amjad Kafarki, the Director of Duhok Horticulture Department, announced on Sunday a significant decrease in grape production within the governorate this year.

Kafarki explained to Shafaq News Agency that "several factors contributed to this decline, including delayed winter rainfall and the region's exposure to exceptionally low spring temperatures."

He further elaborated that "last year, Duhok's grape production amounted to 60,000 tons, but this year's projection is merely 30,000 tons."

Kafarki underscored the presence of "nearly 150 distinct grape varieties in Duhok, with over 50 of them showcased annually at the governorate's flagship festival."

He appealed to farmers to "prioritize grape cultivation, enhance production quality, and adhere to agricultural guidelines outlined by the Duhok Agriculture Department."

It is noteworthy that Duhok is renowned for its diverse grape varieties and holds a prominent position in Iraq's grape cultivation landscape. Additionally, an annual grape festival, held every September, draws numerous farmers to the governorate, where they exhibit their exceptional harvests and products.