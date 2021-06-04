Duhok launches a relief operation in the Shariya camp

Shafaq News/ A relief operation has been launched today evening in Duhok, to help the families affected by the Shariya camp fire.

Mellat Ismat, the press secretary of Duhok Governor, told Shafaq News Agency that 400 tents and household items were provided by the Barzani Charitable Organization and will be distributed to the affected families tonight.

Earlier today, the media official of the Department of Migration and Displacement and Relief of the IDPs in Dohuk governorate, Karwan Atroushi, said that nearly 1,400 displaced Yazidis have become homeless after the fire that broke out in 350 tents in Sharya camp.