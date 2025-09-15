Duhok celebrates harvest at 18th Grape and Honey Festival

Shafaq News – Duhok

The 18th Grape and Honey Festival opened on Monday in Duhok Province, drawing dozens of farmers who showcased a wide variety of local products, including grapes, honey, dried fruits, and other agricultural goods.

Muslih Doski, deputy director of Duhok’s Agriculture Department, said this year’s edition offered farmers the opportunity to sell directly to the public. “This step aims to support farmers economically and encourage local production,” he told Shafaq News.

Farmer Lazin Abdulqadir said he displayed 13 varieties of grapes at the festival. “This initiative allowed us to sell our products directly to consumers without intermediaries,” he said.

Another participant, farmer Abdulrahman Bakiri, explained that grape yields were affected this year by low rainfall, but demand was stronger compared with previous years. He presented six different grape varieties at the event.

Duhok is regarded as one of Iraq’s most fertile agricultural regions and is especially known for its high-quality grapes. The province is often called Iraq’s “food basket,” producing more than 100 different varieties that serve as an important source of both nutrition and income.