Duhok Releases +75,000 Fish into Khans Dam Lake

Shafaq News/ Local authorities in Duhok on Tuesday released more 75,000 fingerlings into Khans Dam Lake in a bid to restock the water body with marine life.

"The goal of this step is to contribute to the preservation of the local environment and enhance fishery resources in the region," Duhok's governor, Ali Tatar, said in a press conference during the event.

The initiative comes as part of broader regional development strategy, reflecting the administration's commitment to ecological sustainability and local economic stimulation, he said.

Governor Tatar also unveiled prospective plans for touristic projects in the vicinity of the lake; a move he said will "attract visitors and create job opportunities for the locals."

Khans Dam, completed in 2023, stands as the second-largest dam in the province, boasting a water storage capacity of up to 6 million cubic meters.