Dozens of victims from Hamdaniya fire arrive in Kurdistan for treatment

Shafaq News/ The devastating fire in Hamdaniya, Nineveh governorate, led to the hospitalization of at least 19 individuals, including two children, as reported by Dohuk's Health Department.

One 21-year-old has been confirmed dead, with the majority of the victims in critical condition, suffering burns ranging from 40 to 90 percent.

Other victims have been transported to Erbil's emergency hospital, totaling over 40 individuals affected by the fire in a Hamdaniya wedding hall. A survivor said the abrupt blaze that engulfed the ceiling, swiftly immersing the hall in flames, causing panic and uncertainty regarding the fate of several guests.

"My wife sustained a 75% burn. My daughter and my sister as well. The fate of my mom is yet to be known," he said.

Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani announced a three-day national mourning to honor the lives lost in the Hamdaniya incident.