Defense petitions at Kurdistan's Supreme Judicial Council to revoke the conviction of "Bahdinan Prisoners"

Shafaq News/ The Defense team in the case of "Bahdinan Prisoners" lodged on Thursday a motion at Kurdistan's Supreme Judicial Council for the reconsideration of Erbil's Criminal Court ruling issued against the convicts.

A defense attorney said in a press statement at the main gate of the Supreme Judicial Council headquarters in Erbil, "we submitted today a statement to the Supreme Judicial Council and requested a review of the case and the ruling, annulling Article 56, according to which they were sentenced for six years, and closing the case."

In February earlier this year, the Region's Supreme Judicial Council refuted the claims of media outlets about illegalities, asserting that the trial took place publicly and transparently.

Erbil's criminal court sentenced two journalists to six-year imprisonment over charges of attempts to topple the government, according to Iraq's Organization for Defending Journalists' rights.