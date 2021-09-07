Crime rates surged in Kurdistan, Minister of Interior says

Shafaq News/ Crime rates have increased drastically in Kurdistan, the Region's Minister of Interior Rebar Ahmed said on Tuesday, pointing fingers at the poor cooperation of the Judicial authority with the security forces in this aspect. Minister Ahmed's remarks came in a speech he delivered before a workshop for the Region's Police General Directorate on executing arrest warrants against persons wanted by the Judiciary. "Crime rates have significantly risen in the Kurdistan Region. The reason is the judiciary's lack of cooperation with security institutions," he said, "social reconciliation outside the court is a main reason for increasing crime rates because it undermines the legal deterrent. There is no trial if a crime happens. Instead, social reconciliation outside the court takes place, and the case is dropped." "We urge the political parties and the citizens to refrain from sheltering fugitives for any reason...This blocks law enforcement and spurs the criminals to commit more crimes." "We shall all join hands to put an end to violence against women," the Minister said, "women are subject to different forms of violence in the region." Ahmed warned of the resurgence of drug abuse among the young generations in Kurdistan, calling on families, education institutions, and NGOs to boost awareness against this perilous phenomenon.

