Shafaq News/ Kurdistan registered, on Saturday 198 new covid-19 cases to take its total to 110256, the health ministry said.

It reported 3 fatalities, its death toll stabilized at 3534.

It also reported 151 recoveries to take its total to 104353.

Earlier, the Supreme Committee to Combat Coronavirus in the Kurdistan Region issued new regulations including partial curfew.

The Committee has decided to ban all meetings, mass gatherings, conferences, religious ceremonies and social events.