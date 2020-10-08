Covid-19: More than 3500 new cases in Iraq today

Shafaq News / Iraq registered, on Thursday 3522 new cases to take its total to 394566, the health ministry said.
It reported 79 fatalities to take its coronavirus death toll to 9683.
It also reported 4031 recoveries to take its total to 323815 (82.1%).
The newly cases were distributed as follows:
|
|
Infected
|
Recoveries
|
Fatalities
|
Baghdad / Al-Rusafa
|
558
|
618
|
4
|
Baghdad / Al-Karkh
|
866
|
705
|
9
|
Medical City
|
55
|
120
|
0
|
Al-Sulaymaniyah
|
247
|
71
|
23
|
Najaf
|
13
|
133
|
2
|
Kirkuk
|
123
|
152
|
6
|
Erbil
|
281
|
105
|
4
|
Karbala
|
92
|
69
|
1
|
Diyala
|
162
|
151
|
0
|
Wasit
|
234
|
237
|
7
|
Babel
|
46
|
121
|
1
|
Basra
|
115
|
383
|
6
|
Maysan
|
71
|
170
|
2
|
Al-Diwaniyah
|
78
|
391
|
1
|
Dhi Qar
|
27
|
148
|
3
|
Al-Anbar
|
36
|
22
|
0
|
Muthanna
|
14
|
47
|
2
|
Saladin
|
79
|
81
|
1
|
Nineveh
|
160
|
145
|
3
|
Duhok
|
265
|
162
|
4
|
Total
|
3522
|
4031
|
79
|
TOTAL tests
|
2439828
|
Total Inpatients
|
61068
|
Total admitted to ICU
|
524