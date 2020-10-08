Iraq News

rss

Kurdistan

Report

Economy

World

Covid-19: More than 3500 new cases in Iraq today

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2020-10-08T12:57:09+0000
Covid-19: More than 3500 new cases in Iraq today

Shafaq News / Iraq registered, on Thursday 3522 new cases to take its total to 394566, the health ministry said.

It reported 79 fatalities to take its coronavirus death toll to 9683.

It also reported 4031 recoveries to take its total to 323815 (82.1%).

The newly cases were distributed as follows:

 

 

Infected

Recoveries

Fatalities

Baghdad / Al-Rusafa

558

618

4

Baghdad / Al-Karkh

866

705

9

Medical City

55

120

0

Al-Sulaymaniyah

247

71

23

Najaf

13

133

2

Kirkuk

123

152

6

Erbil

281

105

4

Karbala

92

69

1

Diyala

162

151

0

Wasit

234

237

7

Babel

46

121

1

Basra

115

383

6

Maysan

71

170

2

Al-Diwaniyah

78

391

1

Dhi Qar

27

148

3

Al-Anbar

36

22

0

Muthanna

14

47

2

Saladin

79

81

1

Nineveh

160

145

3

Duhok

265

162

4

Total

3522

4031

79

 

TOTAL tests

2439828

Total Inpatients

61068

Total admitted to ICU

524

related

Covid-19: 535 new cases in Kurdistan today

Date: 2020-08-21 12:04:22
Covid-19: 535 new cases in Kurdistan today

Covid-19: 302 new cases and 225 recoveries in Kurdistan

Date: 2020-08-04 19:06:28
Covid-19: 302 new cases and 225 recoveries in Kurdistan

COVID-19: 30 fatalities and 793 new cases in Kurdistan today

Date: 2020-10-06 11:47:37
COVID-19: 30 fatalities and 793 new cases in Kurdistan today

Kurdistan: 5 fatalities and 72 Covid-19 cases today

Date: 2020-06-11 19:05:56
Kurdistan: 5 fatalities and 72 Covid-19 cases today

COVID-19: 14 fatalities and 463 new cases in Kurdistan today

Date: 2020-08-26 12:04:17
COVID-19: 14 fatalities and 463 new cases in Kurdistan today

COVID-19: Kurdistan sets a new record in the daily case count

Date: 2020-08-11 13:16:47
COVID-19: Kurdistan sets a new record in the daily case count

Kurdistan inaugurates a COVID-19 medical laboratory on a border crossing with Turkey

Date: 2020-08-18 09:39:04
Kurdistan inaugurates a COVID-19 medical laboratory on a border crossing with Turkey

COVID-19: 1721 recoveries in a single day in Kurdistan

Date: 2020-07-27 18:18:21
COVID-19: 1721 recoveries in a single day in Kurdistan