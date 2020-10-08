Covid-19: More than 3500 new cases in Iraq today

Shafaq News / Iraq registered, on Thursday 3522 new cases to take its total to 394566, the health ministry said.

It reported 79 fatalities to take its coronavirus death toll to 9683.

It also reported 4031 recoveries to take its total to 323815 (82.1%).

The newly cases were distributed as follows:

Infected Recoveries Fatalities Baghdad / Al-Rusafa 558 618 4 Baghdad / Al-Karkh 866 705 9 Medical City 55 120 0 Al-Sulaymaniyah 247 71 23 Najaf 13 133 2 Kirkuk 123 152 6 Erbil 281 105 4 Karbala 92 69 1 Diyala 162 151 0 Wasit 234 237 7 Babel 46 121 1 Basra 115 383 6 Maysan 71 170 2 Al-Diwaniyah 78 391 1 Dhi Qar 27 148 3 Al-Anbar 36 22 0 Muthanna 14 47 2 Saladin 79 81 1 Nineveh 160 145 3 Duhok 265 162 4 Total 3522 4031 79