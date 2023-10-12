Concerns over Baghdad's lack of support for Galawiz festival

Shafaq News / Mulla Bakhtiar, a prominent figure in the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan, expressed his concern regarding the declining support for the Galawiz cultural festival.
He stated that this festival had received attention from the government during the tenure of the late Mam Jalal and when Nechirvan Barzani assumed the position of Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region. Bakhtiar noted that this year, Baghdad was supposed to support the festival, but no action has been taken yet.
Addressing a press conference, Bakhtiar explained that due to the financial crisis in Kurdistan, they had requested the Iraqi President to approach the Iraqi Cabinet and the Ministry of Culture for support. Although the ministry made promises, it has not fulfilled them so far. In previous years, the festival was sponsored by the Kurdsat Foundation, but this year they withdrew their support without specifying the reasons.
Regarding his current position within the PUK and his stance on the party's congress, Bakhtiar replied, "I am Mulla Bakhtiar, and I wish them success."
When asked about the demand to transfer the salaries of regional employees to Baghdad, Bakhtiar emphasized the need for political parties to first reach internal agreements and resolve their internal issues. He stressed the importance of parties coming together to address salary problems instead of each party or parliament member individually approaching Baghdad or filing complaints in the Federal Court.