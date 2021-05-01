Clashes between Peshmerga and ISIS in Kirkuk

Shafaq News / A large number of ISIS militants were killed in clashes between the Peshmerga forces and ISIS militants in Kirkuk governorate.

The Ministry of Peshmerga affairs reported on Saturday that the Peshmerga Forces had repelled an ISIS attack in Kirkuk, expressing its regret over the fall of "martyrs and wounded of its forces."

For its part, the Counter-Terrorism Service in Kurdistan said in a statement “ISIS fighters at dawn today, Saturday launched an attack on the heights near the village of Bergen near the fifth axis of the Peshmerga forces, and on the sites of the tenth brigade.”

The statement confirmed that the attack had been repelled, and that the situation is now under the Peshmerga’s control.

Earlier this morning, a security source said seven Peshmerga members were killed in an armed attack by ISIS elements in the hills between Debs district and the town of Alton Kobri - Baroda - in Kirkuk, which killed seven Peshmerga fighters, including a colonel, wounded two others, and damaged a security point.

The official of the West Kirkuk axis for the Peshmerga forces, Nuri Hama Ali, revealed that about 2000 Kurdish forces had been brought to reinforce Peshmerga in Kirkuk.

At the same time in Kirkuk, two ISIS armed targeted the Iraqi police sites in the Riyadh sub-district and Hawija district, which resulted in casualties.