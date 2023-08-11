Casualties in UAV strike in Penjwen district, al-Sulaymaniyah

Shafaq News / An unidentified unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) carried out an airstrike this Friday afternoon, targeting a vehicle on the main road leading to the Penjwen district in al-Sulaymaniyah of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI).

According to an exclusive source, at least three passengers died due to this strike.

Recently, Turkish forces have escalated aerial bombardments targeting specific locations in the KRI, claiming that these are positions held by members of the anti-Ankara Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK).

Turkey's operations against the PKK have encompassed various cross-border aerial and ground operations in northern Iraq. The country's military endeavors have also extended to Syria, where operations were conducted to displace Syrian Kurdish fighters, regarded by Ankara as an extension of the PKK, from its borders.

The PKK's protracted conflict with Turkey, dating back to 1984, revolves around aspirations for Kurdish autonomy. This struggle has exacted a heavy toll, with a considerable loss of lives reaching the tens of thousands.

The PKK has been designated as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and the EU.