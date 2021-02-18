COVID-19: two fatalities and nine new cases in NES

Shafaq News / The Health Authority of the Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria announced that two COVID-19 fatalities have been registered today.

Joan Mustafa, the joint head of the authority, said that nine new cases of COVID-19 were also registered in the Administration, and were distributed as follows: Al-Hasakah 1, Qamishli 1, al-Raqqa 2, Deir Ezzor 3, al-Tabqa 1, and Manbij 1.

Additionally, three COVID-19 patients recovered.

Since the beginning of the outbreak, the total number of cases has reached 8588, including 1239 recoveries and 308 fatalities.