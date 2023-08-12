Blaze devastates Kabarto IDP camp in Duhok

Shafaq News / Diyan Jaafar, an official within the Directorate of Migration and Displaced Persons in the Duhok governorate, reported a distressing fire incident on Saturday that engulfed the Kabarto displacement camp situated in southern Duhok.

Jaafar stated that the conflagration led to the complete destruction of five tents, inflicting significant material losses upon the possessions of the displaced individuals. Importantly, the incident mercifully spared human casualties.

He elaborated that the root cause of the fire was attributed to a short circuit.

Remarkably, merely two days prior, a similar fire incident occurred within the same camp, precipitating comparable losses.