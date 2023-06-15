Barzani discusses security, reforms with high-level British delegation

Shafaq News / Nechirvan Barzani, the President of the Kurdistan Region, received a high-level British military delegation led by Marshal Sammy Sampson, the Chief Advisor to the British Defense in the Middle East and Africa, which included several senior British military officials.

According to a statement issued by the Presidency of the Region, the meeting, attended by the British Consul General in the Kurdistan Region, Rosie Keefe, focused on the security situation in Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, as well as the reforms and joint security coordination of the Peshmerga Ministry.

Both sides emphasized the necessity of successfully unifying and organizing the Peshmerga forces, as well as implementing reforms within the Peshmerga Ministry. They noted that this process should be carried out more effectively, and in this regard, the President of the Region expressed his gratitude to Britain and friendly nations for their support in this process.

The visiting delegation affirmed that Britain considers the security stability of Iraq and the Kurdistan Region as crucial, and it will continue to provide security support to maintain the stability of Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, and to ensure the success of the Peshmerga reform and unification process.

The overall regional situation and other matters of mutual interest were also discussed during the meeting.