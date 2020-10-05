Barzani: Our strong relationship with the Parliament helps implementing the cabinet’s agenda

Shafaq News / The Prime Minister of Kurdistan Regional Government, Masrour Barzani, confirmed that the strong relations with the Parliament represent a helping factor in the development and implementation of the government's agenda.

Barzani tweeted, "Our strong relationship with the Kurdistan Parliament has been helpful to improving and implementing the cabinet’s agenda. We have stressed from the start Parliament’s essential role in scrutinising government activities".

Kurdistan Regional Parliament had hosted Barzani during its Monday session, where he reviewed a report that included the work of his government during its first year, amid the financial and health challenges the region is facing.



