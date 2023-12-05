Autumn Shopping Festival starts in Al-Sulaymaniyah

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, Al-Sukaymaniya in Iraqi Kurdistan hosted the Autumn Shopping Festival that has unfolded under the patronage of Governor Haval Abu Bakr.

The Festival's supervisor, Gara Taher, told Shafaq News Agency that the show offers over 58 men and women selling their handcrafting online a market to showcase their products directly to citizens.

Taher said the Festival includes traditional Kurdish food products, fashion items, homemade materials, accessories, dairy products, sweets, cleaning materials, handicrafts, and various tools.