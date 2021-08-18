Ali Bapir welcomes the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan

Shafaq News/ The head of the Kurdistan Justice Group, Ali Bapir, welcomed the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan and the control of the fundamentalist Islamic Taliban movement "with its new face".

Bapir wrote an article in which he expressed hope that the United States has "learned" from the Afghan experience and realizes that it has lost two trillion dollars and thousands of soldiers in vain.

He also hoped that the Taliban movement, too, had learned from its violent past and would not repeat the experience by presenting a terrifying image of Islam, calling on it to present a new image of "educating people, providing their needs and a decent life for them."

The Taliban movement imposed control of the Afghan capital, Kabul, without much resistance, less than two weeks after the start of clashes between the movement and the Afghan forces.