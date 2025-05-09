Al-Sulaymaniyah hosts Kasnazani Celebration

Shafaq News / Hundreds of followers of the Kasnazani order gathered in Al-Sulaymaniyah on Friday to celebrate the Prophet Muhammad’s birthday, in accordance with the solar-based "Muhammadi calendar" adopted by the order.

Speaking to Shafaq News Agency, Mullah Ahmad Kalari, a member of the Kasnazani Cultural Council, said, “Hundreds of dervishes and devotees of the Kasnazani order arrived from various countries to attend the central celebration held at the order’s headquarters in Iraq.”

Kalari explained that the festivities included recitations of the order’s spiritual chants and prayers upon the Prophet Muhammad. “The event will continue until midnight and has drawn diplomatic figures, religious leaders, tribal elders, and representatives of other Sufi orders from several countries,” he added.

The Kasnazani order is one of the most prominent Sufi orders in the broader Islamic world. Headquartered in Iraq, it maintains a wide network of followers and spiritual centers across several Arab and international countries.

The Kasnazani order (At-Tariqah Al-Aliyyah Al-Qadiriyyah Al-Kasnazaniyyah) follows the Muhammadi calendar, a spiritual solar-based system that differs from the Islamic Hijri calendar. In this calendar, the year begins with the month of "Al-Noor Al-Muhammadi" instead of Muharram, and the Prophet’s birth year is marked as year one.

The calendar begins two months after the Hijri calendar, placing the Prophet’s birth—traditionally in Rabi’ al-Awwal, the third Hijri month—as the first month in the Muhammadi system.