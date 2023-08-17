Al-Sulaymaniyah: first International Tourism exhibition kicks off

Shafaq News / The inaugural al-Sulaymaniyah International Tourism Exhibition commenced today, Thursday, with the presence of local, Arab, and international participants.
Shafaq News Agency's correspondent reported that the opening of the exhibition took place in the afternoon with the attendance of al-Sulaymaniyah Governor, the head of the Kurdistan Tourism Authority, an advisor to the Iranian President, as well as a significant number of traders and tourism companies at the international exhibition grounds in Tasluja.
Our correspondent added that more than 100 local, Arab, and foreign companies are participating in the exhibition, spanning various sectors of tourism services, including hotels and tourist centers.
In a statement to Shafaq News Agency, Wasef Al-Shawki, the Director of International Relations for the exhibition, stated, "The first edition of al-Sulaymaniyah International Tourism Exhibition is being held this year by Atlas Al-Asil Company. The exhibition aims to stimulate the tourism sector in the region and provide insights into the latest developments in this field."
Nour Assaf, the Sales Manager of Rotana Tourism Company, expressed her delight in being the official sponsor of the first edition of al-Sulaymaniyah International Tourism Exhibition in the province. She highlighted the significance of hosting the conference at this time and in this location due to the substantial and crucial participation of tourism companies and hotels in the exhibition. She extended her wishes for the success of the exhibition.
The exhibition will continue for four days at the international exhibition grounds in Tasluja.