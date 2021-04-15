Al-Haddad: the Erbil airport attack is a desperate attempt to destabilize security in Iraq

Shafaq News / The Deputy Speaker of the Iraqi Parliament, Bashir Al-Haddad, confirmed that targeting Erbil airport is a desperate attempt to destabilize security and stability in the Kurdistan Region and Iraq.

In a statement issued by his media office, Al-Haddad called on the security forces to, "continue investigations to determine the location from which the missile was launched, and pursue the terrorists who attacked to arrest them as soon as possible."

He called on the federal government to activate the Baghdad-Erbil agreements to fill the security gaps and protect citizens in all Iraq governorates.

Earlier today, the Kurdistan Region Presidency strongly condemned the terrorist attacks that targeted Erbil International Airport and a military base for Turkish forces in Bashiqa in Nineveh Governorate.