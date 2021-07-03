AANES welcomes the Russian role in catalyzing the dialogue with the Syrian Government

Shafaq News/ The Autonomous Administration in North and Eastern Syria (AANES) expressed readiness to engage in a dialogue with the Syrian Government and welcome any Russian initiative in this direction.

In a statement issued earlier today, Saturday, the Foreign Relations Office of AANES said, "Since the beginning, the Autonomous administration has asserted that the crisis in Syria can only be solved via dialogue and understanding with the Syrian Regime."

The statement said that AANES has spared no effort to achieve this conquest, including the dialogue with the Syrian Government.

"The Syrian regime does not tolerate changing the reality in Syria and clinches on the same mentality that caused the crisis and the Syrian suffering."

The Foreign Relations office of AANES hoped that Russia catalyzes the dialogue.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Friday said Kurds in Syria should look to Erbil and Baghdad as a model of cooperation.

During a press conference in Moscow, Lavrov said Russian forces went to Syria at the invitation of Bashar al-Assad's Government.

"We have been promoting contacts, direct contacts between the Kurdish representatives, and the official Damascus [government], so they will finally engage in direct dialogue on how they coexist together, live together in one single country," he said in response to a question from Kurdistan 24's Moscow correspondent Khoshawi Muhammad.

Iraq is a good example of how different people can live peacefully together, Lavrov said. "I visited these places, and I said this positive experience should be shared with the Syrian Kurds, so they can benefit."

"When President Trump announced the US will be withdrawing from Syria, the Kurdish leaders immediately started asking us to build bridges with Damascus," he said.

Lavrov claimed, however, that the Syrian Kurds "changed their mind."

"Our Kurdish colleagues probably thought the US would decide everything for them," he said. "We are ready to help facilitate contracts and consultations, more engaged in this kind of work; it should be consistent with what you're saying and what you're doing."

Unlike in Syria, the autonomous Kurdistan region of Iraq is recognized by the Iraqi constitution.

The US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces and their allied civilian administration control large swathes of the northeast part of the country, and US troops ultimately stayed after Trump's announcement.

Lavrov accused Washington of inciting Kurdish separatism, and said Kurds who want to normalize relations with Damascus should realize it is a "provocation" and would "bring no good."

Talks between the Syrian Government and the Kurdish administration have failed despite Russian mediation. The Syrian Kurdish leadership has pushed for some degree of autonomy in the northeast and recognition of the local administration. Still, Damascus insists on the full return of all Syrian territory to central government control.

Tensions between the Syrian Kurds and Damascus have led to fighting between the autonomous administration's forces and pro-Syrian government militias around the cities of Qamishli and al-Hasakah in the northeast.