A young Kurdish woman wins Princess Diana award; thanks Barzani

Shafaq News/ A young Kurdish woman thanked the President of Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, for congratulating her on her winning the "Princess Diana" international award.

"Thank you to Mr President of the Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, for congratulating me for receiving the Princess Diana award," Rudi Ali posted on Facebook

She added, "I am proud to represent the Kurds globally and your words are a great honor for me."

Roudy Ali, is a Kurdish activist, social worker, and refugee from the Syrian city of Afrin.

The Diana Award honors young people who work to improve the lives of others. The Award is the most prestigious accolade a young person aged 9-25 can receive for their social action or humanitarian work. Named after Diana, Princess of Wales, the award was established in 1999 by a board chaired by former UK Prime Minister Gordon Brown.