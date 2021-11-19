51 men committed suicide because of domestic violence, statistics show

Shafaq News/ The Kurdistan Men's Union announced an increase in cases of women's violence against men.

A statement of the Union said that 51 men committed suicide, while six others were killed by their wives or at their instigation during the first nine months of the current year.

"We received many complaints about psychological and physical abuse committed women against their husbands," the statement quoted Union President Burhan Ali saying.

The statement added that the cases varied between expulsion, physical assaults, marital infidelity, psychological and sexual pressure, preventing the husband from spending money and seeing his children.

The political and economic crisis that afflicted the Kurdistan Region contributed to a rise in marital violence and separation.

The Kurdistan Men's Union was established in 2008. It is the only union in the Kurdistan Region and Iraq that defends men's rights.