3.2-magnitude quake struck near Derbendikhan on Sunday morning

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2022-04-03T14:18:07+0000

Shafaq News/ Iraqi seismic monitors on Sunday detected a minor quake 26 kilometers to the southwest of Halabja. The Iraqi official seismic monitor said it registered a 3.2-magnitude quake on Richter scale 24 kilometers to the southeast of Derbendikhan at 10:19:53 (Iraq time).

related