20 Kurdish journalist pass away of corona virus

Shafaq News / deaths and infections and death rates of Covid-19 are increasing among journalists in the region. The head of the Kurdistan Journalists Syndicate, Azad Hamad Amin, announced on Thursday.

“So far, more than 20 journalists have died and 150 others have been infected since the outbreak of the virus in Kurdistan,” Hamad Amin told Shafaq News agency.

"We have prepared awareness videos about occupational health and safety and coordinated with many international organizations to protect the journalists especially those who work in Studios where most infected journalist are working there."