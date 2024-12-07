What caused the explosions near Baghdad Airport? source explains

Shafaq News/ Explosions were heard Saturday morning near Baghdad International Airport.

Clarifying the cause of the explosions, a security source told Shafaq News Agency, "The sounds heard this morning were caused by the detonation of military remnants around the airport's perimeter.”

The source denied claims of a rocket attack on the logistical support base of the US-led Global Coalition, calling them "false."

Meanwhile, the Iraqi Security Media Cell (ISMC) stated that the relevant security authorities carried out a controlled detonation of military remnants in the Abu Ghraib area, west of Baghdad.

Earlier this morning, Arab and local media outlets reported that sirens were activated after the area surrounding the airport was allegedly targeted by a missile attack.

In September, a strike targeted the US Embassy logistics center located within Baghdad International Airport. The attack impacted areas near the headquarters of the Anti-Terrorism Agency, though no injuries were reported.