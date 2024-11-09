Upcoming changes in Nineveh’s government leadership announced

Shafaq News/ Mahmoud al-Khalaf, a member of the Nineveh Provincial Council, announced, on Saturday, that upcoming changes are expected in the leadership of Nineveh’s government institutions, with appointments of new heads for administrative units set to move forward soon.

Al-Khalaf told Shafaq News Agency that the longstanding issue of appointing administrative unit leaders within the province is close to resolution. “The council’s decisions on replacing and electing new heads for administrative units are legally sound and will be implemented,” he stated.

He noted that negotiations among political blocs are ongoing to finalize candidates approved by the council for these administrative roles. “These discussions have resolved over 95% of the issues, with only a few remaining points left to address, which will be settled very soon,” al-Khalaf added.

He also indicated that the council plans to replace several department heads in the province, as part of efforts to improve governance. "The council is actively monitoring the performance of these departments and will replace directors with negative performance indicators in the next phase," he affirmed.