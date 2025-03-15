US lauds Iraqi capture of ISIS leader's wife

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, US Central Command (CENTCOM) lauded Iraq's intelligence and security forces' capture of Chechen ISIS member Um Hussein, wife of slain leader Abu Khadija.

In a statement, CENTCOM called the operation "successful," describing Um Hussein as an "active” ISIS member. The raid also resulted in the detention of other militants.

“This is a testament to Iraq’s continued commitment to dismantling ISIS networks and ensuring the safety and security of the region," CENTCOM stated.

U.S. Central Command commends Iraqi Intelligence and Security forces on the successful operation leading to the capture and arrest of Chechen ISIS terrorist Umm Hussein, the wife of ISIS leader Abu Khadija, who was killed in a strike on March 13. Umm Hussein has been an active… pic.twitter.com/dW91o1k7CP — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) March 15, 2025

A day earlier, US President Donald Trump confirmed the death of Abdullah Maki Musleh Al-Rifai, known as Abu Khadija, in a coordinated strike. "Today the fugitive leader of ISIS in Iraq was killed. He was relentlessly hunted down by our intrepid warfighters," Trump announced on Truth Social, crediting the Iraqi government for its role in the mission.