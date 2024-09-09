UNITAD strengthens Iraq's forensic capacity as mandate nears end

Shafaq News/ As the mandate of the United Nations Investigative Team to Promote Accountability for Crimes Committed by Da'esh/ISIL (UNITAD) concludes later this month, the team has finalized substantial financial and technical assistance to Iraq's forensic institutions. This cooperation has played a pivotal role in advancing justice and accountability for the victims of ISIL (Da’esh) crimes, UNITAD said in a statement.

Over the years, UNITAD has collaborated closely with Iraqi authorities to modernize forensic processes. "A comprehensive strategy was implemented," UNITAD explained, focusing on enhancing the capabilities of institutions such as the Mass Graves Directorate (MGD), Medico-Legal Directorate (MLD), and several criminal courts across Iraq. This support, which totaled over USD 2.4 million, included providing advanced analytical equipment, digital forensic laboratories, and specialized tools for documenting and analyzing mass graves and forensic evidence.

One of the key results of this collaboration was the excavation of 68 mass graves and the recovery of more than 900 victims. UNITAD also assisted in collecting physical evidence crucial to supporting accountability efforts. "The contribution included some of the most advanced forensic software, hardware, and training available to the MGD and MLD," the statement read. This includes a Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) for DNA sample matching and a FARO ScanArm digitizing solution to capture complex forensic anthropological data in 3D.

The joint efforts also resulted in the establishment of digital forensic laboratories in seven Iraqi criminal courts. This was facilitated by the donation of equipment and all-in-one digital forensic software, enabling Iraqi experts to extract, decode, and analyze data from a significant number of digital devices seized from ISIL (Da’esh). "Iraqi experts trained by the Team are now better equipped to acquire, manage, and verify digital evidence," UNITAD stated.

Forensic specialists on the UNITAD team provided technical assistance and expert advice in various fields, including forensic archaeology, forensic anthropology, satellite image analysis, geo-spatial analysis, and digital forensics. "This technical assistance has facilitated the use of modern forensic methodologies in evidence analysis, victim recovery, and identification," the statement highlighted.

While UNITAD's mandate is nearing its conclusion, the team emphasized that the progress achieved with Iraqi counterparts must be sustained. "Support from the international community will remain critical going forward," UNITAD stated, "so that accountability for ISIL (Da’esh) crimes and the hopes of survivors and victim families can be realized."

The contributions of UNITAD have ensured that Iraq now possesses a more modern and capable forensic infrastructure, which will continue to play a role in ongoing efforts for justice and accountability.