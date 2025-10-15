UK urges justice after killing of Baghdad council member

Shafaq News – Baghdad

The British Embassy in Iraq on Wednesday urged swift accountability for the assassination of Baghdad Provincial Council member and parliamentary candidate Safa al-Mashhadani, describing the attack as “a threat to Iraq’s democratic process.”

“Violence against political candidates undermines Iraqi democracy,” British Ambassador Irfan Siddiq stated on Facebook. “The perpetrators of Safaa al-Mashhadani’s killing must be brought to justice quickly. Iraq needs stability and a peaceful path toward elections.” He extended condolences to al-Mashhadani’s family, reaffirming Britain’s support for Iraq’s leadership “in condemning this violence.”

