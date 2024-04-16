U.S. diplomat commends PM al-Sudani's "successful" visit to Washington

Shafaq News/ Geoffrey Pyatt, U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for Energy Affairs, on Tuesday praised the visit of Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani to the United States as "successful."

In televised statements on Tuesday, Pyatt reiterated his nation's commitment to supporting Iraq's energy sector and establishing a stable framework conducive to its interests.

He said that discussions within the Joint High-Level Committee between the Iraqi and American delegations primarily centered on bolstering Iraq's energy sector and fortifying its energy security. Pyatt said Iraq possesses significant potential for energy revitalization in the Middle East region.

The United States has decided to extend a $50 million financial loan to support medium and small-scale projects in Iraq. Additionally, new memoranda of understanding have been signed to regulate and develop the gas industry in the country.