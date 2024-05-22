Two terrorists killed in clashes south of Rutba, Security personnel casualties reported

Shafaq News/ Two terrorists, one of whom was wearing an explosive belt, were killed in clashes with Iraqi security forces south of Rutba in Al-Anbar governorate, western Iraq.

In a statement, the Security Media Cell said, “The Directorate of Intelligence and Counter-Terrorism in Al-Anbar, part of the Federal Intelligence and Investigations Agency in the Ministry of Interior, conducted an intelligence operation that prompted the Police Command to track the terrorists and clashed with them south of Rutba.”

The operation resulted in the killing of two terrorists, one of whom was holding an explosive belt.

One security personnel also died, and another was injured.