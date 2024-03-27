Two sentenced to life in prison for their involvement in 2015 Baghdad car bombing

Shafaq News/ A criminal court in Dhi Qar has sentenced two men to life in prison for their role in a car bombing that killed the director general of the Iraqi Fairs Company in Baghdad in 2015, a security source said.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that the court issued the verdict on Wednesday, March 27, 2024. The two men were convicted of terrorism under Article 4 of the Iraqi Counter-Terrorism Law.

The bombing, which took place on July 15, 2015, killed the director general of the Iraqi Fairs Company, as well as his driver and bodyguard. The attack was claimed by the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS).

In 2017, the Iraqi government declared victory over ISIS, but the group has continued to carry out sporadic attacks in Iraq.