Two Iraqi soldiers injured in armed attack

Shafaq News/ Two Iraqi soldiers were wounded in an armed attack on Sunday in a village south of Kirkuk province, according to a security source.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that the two soldiers, identified as (E.S.A.) and (S.H.A.), were from the 20th Brigade of the Iraqi Army. They were attacked by unknown gunmen while they were off duty in the village of Yenkija in the Daquq district, 40 kilometers south of Kirkuk.

The source added that the gunmen fled the scene on a motorcycle and the wounded soldiers were taken to the hospital for treatment. "An investigation has been opened into the incident to determine the motive of the attack, whether it was criminal or terrorist."