Two IS members captured in a security operation in Kirkuk

Shafaq News/ Iraq's Counter-Terrorism agency has captured two members of the hardline Islamic State group in Kirkuk, a press release by the Security Media Cell (SMC) said on Sunday.

The arrest, according to the press release, followed "exquisite intelligence action and thorough surveillance" but shed no light on the circumstances of the "substantial security operation".

One of the arrestees served as logistics officer for groups affiliated with the group that took over large swathes of Iraq and Syria in 2014, before its subsequent fall in 2017.

"The other arrestee was a transporter," SMC said. "Both served with the terrorist gangs of Daesh (IS) in Kirkuk."