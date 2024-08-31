Two Farmers killed in bomb explosion in Iraq's Al-Anbar

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, two farmers were killed when a bomb targeted their vehicle in Iraq's western Al-Anbar governorate, according to an Iraqi police source.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that an improvised explosive device (IED) detonated as the farmers were transporting a watermelon crop from Lake Tharthar to Haditha in Al-Anbar, resulting in the deaths of both farmers.

No further details about the incident were provided.