Two Farmers killed in bomb explosion in Iraq's Al-Anbar
2024-08-31T08:54:43+00:00
Shafaq News/ On Saturday, two farmers were killed when a bomb targeted their vehicle in Iraq's western Al-Anbar governorate, according to an Iraqi police source.
The source told Shafaq News Agency that an improvised explosive device (IED) detonated as the farmers were transporting a watermelon crop from Lake Tharthar to Haditha in Al-Anbar, resulting in the deaths of both farmers.
No further details about the incident were provided.