Tribal chief killed in drone strike in Kurdistan

Shafaq News/ A tribal chief was killed in a drone strike in Garmyan's district of Kifri in the Kurdistan Region on Sunday, a security source said.

The source told the Shafaq News agency that the drone targeted the guesthouse of the Bayat tribe in the afternoon.

The source said that the strike killed Hussein Aloush, the head of the Bayat tribe, according to preliminary information.

"Security forces have been dispatched to the area of the incident and have opened an investigation."