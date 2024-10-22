Source: Iraqi PM al-Sudani approves Judge Hanoon's dismissal as Integrity Commission head

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani approved the dismissal of Judge Haidar Hanoon from his position as head of Iraq's Federal Integrity Commission at Hanoon's request.

An informed source told Shafaq News Agency, “This decision was made during the Council of Ministers session held on Tuesday evening, where the council voted to appoint Hanoon as an advisor in the Ministry of Justice.”

In mid-October, a second arrest warrant was issued against Hanoon, after a source confirmed that his voice matched recordings related to bribery allegations. Previously, the Iraqi judiciary had issued an arrest order for Hanoon due to his failure to attend court sessions concerning these audio recordings, despite receiving multiple notifications.

Hanoon's statements during a press conference in Erbil, where he criticized First Integrity Court Judge Diaa Jaafar, sparked significant controversy within political circles, as they were perceived as a challenge to ongoing anti-corruption efforts.