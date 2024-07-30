Six Iraqi cities top global heat rankings, extreme temperatures reported

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, six Iraqi cities topped global temperature rankings for the past 24 hours, according to the bulletin of the "Placerville" station in California, USA.

Based on the data, Badrah (Badra) in Wasit Governorate had the highest average temperature in the world at 48°C. Amarah (Amara) in Maysan governorate was second in Iraq and third globally, Ali-Algharbi (Ali al-Gharbi) was third in Iraq and eighth worldwide, and Fao (Al-Faw) in Basra Governorate ranked fourth in Iraq and ninth globally. Khanaqin in Diyala governorate was fifth in Iraq and 12th in the world, while Al-Najaf was sixth in Iraq and 15th worldwide.

Iraq is experiencing extreme heat, with temperatures reaching some of the highest levels globally. The severe heatwaves are impacting daily life and straining resources, raising concerns about public health, agriculture, and infrastructure.