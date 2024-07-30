Six Iraqi cities top global heat rankings, extreme temperatures reported
Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, six Iraqi
cities topped global temperature rankings for the past 24 hours, according to
the bulletin of the "Placerville" station in California, USA.
Based on the data, Badrah (Badra) in Wasit Governorate had the highest average temperature
in the world at 48°C. Amarah (Amara) in Maysan governorate was second in Iraq
and third globally, Ali-Algharbi (Ali al-Gharbi) was third in Iraq and eighth
worldwide, and Fao (Al-Faw) in Basra Governorate ranked fourth in Iraq and
ninth globally. Khanaqin in Diyala governorate was fifth in Iraq and 12th in
the world, while Al-Najaf was sixth in Iraq and 15th worldwide.
Iraq is experiencing extreme heat,
with temperatures reaching some of the highest levels globally. The severe
heatwaves are impacting daily life and straining resources, raising concerns
about public health, agriculture, and infrastructure.