Senior Iraqi military delegation headed by Defense Minister arrives in South Korea

Shafaq News / On Thursday, Iraqi Defense Minister Thabit Mohammed Al-Abbasi arrived in the Republic of Korea, where he met with his South Korean counterpart, Shin Won-sik, during his visit to Seoul. The Iraqi Ministry of Defense stated that “the meeting focused on discussing cooperation and joint work in various fields between the Republic of Iraq and South Korea.” According to the statement, “the minister was accompanied by several senior leaders and officers from the Ministry of Defense during his visit.” According to the Korean Defence Ministry, “Minister Shin evaluated that the foundation of defense and defense industry cooperation between Korea and Iraq has been established through military education exchanges, T-50 trainer aircraft exports, and airbase reconstruction projects.” Additionally, he expressed expectations for “the further development and deepening of comprehensive defense and defense industry cooperation beyond simple buyer-seller relationships, emphasizing military personnel exchanges, education and training, and follow-up defense support.” Minister Al-Abbsi expressed optimism that the “introduction of advanced Korean weapons, validated by Korea's excellent technological capabilities and decades of operational experience, would contribute to strengthening Iraq's defense capabilities.” He is scheduled to meet with CEOs of major defense companies currently involved in cooperation during his visit to Korea.