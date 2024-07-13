Security forces thwart attempted breach at Korean company project in Baghdad

Shafaq News/ Security forces successfully apprehended a group attempting to breach the security perimeter of a Korean company executing the Basmaiyah Residential Complex project in southeastern Baghdad, a security source reported on Saturday.

According to the source, responsible for protecting the Korean company (Hanwha) overseeing the Basmaiyah Residential Complex, three individuals were arrested on charges of bicycle theft.

The security source detailed that the suspects had attempted to breach the outer security perimeter of the company, but alert security personnel promptly foiled their attempt.

The security forces confiscated the stolen bicycle from the suspects, who have since been referred to the Anti-Crime Bureau to complete legal proceedings against them.