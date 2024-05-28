Security crisis looms as funds for Canadian firm securing Baghdad Airport disappear

Shafaq News / An Iraqi parliamentarian issued a warning on Tuesday about a "national security disaster" following the disappearance of funds belonging to a Canadian company from Iraqi banks, leaving 1,100 families without salaries for three months.

Ali Al-Saadi, a member of the Parliamentary Security and Defense Committee, stated that "the Prime Minister and the Minister of Transport must personally intervene to resolve the crisis involving Biznis Intel, contracted by the Iraqi government to secure Baghdad International Airport."

He highlighted the urgency of "addressing the company's financial woes and ensuring the payment of employees' dues," stressing that the issue poses a "serious threat to national security, given their critical role in airport security."

Al-Saadi urged the Parliamentary Transport Committee to fulfill its responsibilities and compel the Iraqi government to swiftly pay salaries directly to the company's employees, including any outstanding payments to the company.

Biznis Intel, headquartered in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, was awarded a $22 million contract in August 2022 to secure Baghdad International Airport, taking over from the British company G4S.