Saladin Council opens nominations for local government leadership

Shafaq News/ Saladin Provincial Council declared on Tuesday, the commencement of the nomination process for the leadership position within the local government.

The Council chief, Adel Abdul Salam Hamd Al-Sumaidaie, in an official letter bearing his signature, announced that nominations would be accepted starting from Tuesday, March 12, until the conclusion of official working hours on Thursday, March 14.

Furthermore, it was determined that the election session to appoint the new governor is scheduled to take place on Sunday, March 17, 2024.

Noteworthy, Ahmed Abdullah al-Jubouri, leader of the National Masses Party, withdrew from the Saladin governorate's gubernatorial race following Iraqi President Abdul Latif Rashid's refusal to confirm his appointment due to legal issues. Al-Jubouri, also known as Abu Mazen, stepped down to prevent political strife and serve Saladin's interests, with his party set to nominate a successor.

Despite being elected governor by the Saladin council, Rashid's rejection based on al-Jubouri's criminal convictions reflects Iraq's broader political struggles post-ISIS. Al-Jubouri, a controversial figure for two decades amid corruption charges, maintained a parliamentary seat for five terms and led his party to a significant win in the local council, opting for the governor's role over his parliamentary seat.